Joseph Habedank Announces The Spring Leg of The Church Tour

Nashville, TN – For the last two months, Joseph Habedank has toured his acclaimed The Church Tour, touching hearts across the country and leaving audiences uplifted and encouraged. The Church Tour has proven to be the most successful tour to date for the award-winning artist, and will be extended into the Spring season! The Spring leg of this tour will include 20 cities across eight states, including Chicago, Dallas, Green Bay, Houston, Minneapolis and Myrtle Beach.

The Church Tour is inspired by Joseph Habedank’s latest chart toping radio single, entitled ‘The Church,’ which was co-written by Habedank, Sue C. Smith and Jason Cox. The song chronicles the impact the singer/songwriter’s childhood church made on his life as a young boy, and the lessons he carries with him to this day. The Church Tour will feature live music from the band, including Joshua Tomlin on keys, Brandon Spoon playing drums, and Jarrod Siler on guitar.

Joseph Habedank is proud to be partnering with Compassion International for this leg of The Church Tour. Compassion International shares the hope of the Gospel in word and action, delivering children around the world from poverty in Jesus’ name through the help of donors. The goal of Compassion is to care for the entire child- mind, body and soul – through a variety of programs and incentives delivered through the local churches in their communities.

Joseph Habedank’s The Spring Church Tour

April 9 – Lawrenceburg, KY

April 10 – Columbia, KY

April 11 – Sevierville, TN

April 17 – Mansfield, TX

April 18 – Tyler, TX

April 19 – Tyler, TX

April 23 – Myrtle Beach, SC

April 24 – Chinquapin, NC

April 25 – Hildebran, NC

April 26 – Lancaster, SC

May 1 – Eden Prairie, MN

May 2 – Eden Prairie, MN

May 7 – Wisconsin Dells, WI

May 8 – Green Bay, WI

May 9 – Downers Grove, IL

May 14 – Longview, TX

May 15 – Conroe, TX

May 16 – Lake Jackson, TX

May 22 – Gatlinburg, TN

May 23 – Gatlinburg, TN

May 24 – Gatlinburg, TN

For more information about tour dates, venues, and tickets, please visit josephhabedank.com.