Joseph Habedank Celebrates 20th GMA Dove Award Nomination

Nashville, TN – Artists and fans alike look forward to the announcement each year of the GMA Dove Award nominees. It is an honor to be recognized, and with this year’s announcement, singer/songwriter Joseph Habedank celebrates the milestone of receiving 20 GMA Dove Award nominations.

Currently in his 12th year of touring and producing music as a solo artist, Joseph Habedank has released five mainline studio projects to date: four of which have receive a nod from the Gospel Music Association and three have brought home the prestigious award. This year’s nomination for Southern Gospel Album was received by his most recent release through Gaither Music, I’m Free: Songs That Wrote My Story. The album, produced by Matthew Holt and Kevin Williams, chronicles music that, while not written by Habedank, speak directly to his life: growing up in church, overcoming addiction through the grace of God, and by His mercy sharing his story each night in song.

“I am blown away by his nomination, and honored that my peers within the Gospel Music Association thought enough of this project to place it among the best released this year,” shares Joseph Habedank. “I didn’t realize that this marked my 20th nomination until someone at GMA pointed it out to me, and I can’t adequately express how very thankful I am. So much hard work goes on behind the scenes to produce these projects; from the writers, producers, musicians, label personnel, radio, the list goes on. I’ve been blessed with incredible support, and we’ve been able to produce some incredible music together to glorify the One who deserves all the praise.”

The 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards will be held on October 7th, 2025 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ App on Friday, October 10th, 2025 at 7:30 pm est and will be simulcast on SiriusXM The Message.

