Joshua Horrell Exits Kingdom Heirs

The Kingdom Heirs

We are announcing the resignation of Joshua Horrell from the tenor/vocal position with The Kingdom Heirs effective October 27, 2025.

We want to extend our love and appreciation to Josh for the time, commitment, and dedication he put forth during his time with our group. We wish him continued success and our prayers are with him as he moves forward.

As for us, we will continue to seek God’s guidance as we prayerfully but swiftly search to fill this vacancy.

We certainly request your prayers as we move forward during this time of change.

The Kingdom Heirs have been richly blessed during our 40 years of ministry with unending support and love from everyone involved during these situations.

We will immediately begin accepting audition material for the tenor/vocal position as we continue to fulfill our busy schedule. To be considered for this position, please submit the following information without delay. In-person auditions will be limited and we will respond accordingly.

Your name and contact information.

>A brief video or paragraph detailing your availability, level of interest for this position, and relocation options (if not in our surrounding area of Knoxville TN).

>Any recorded material to be considered for this position e.g., video, studio recordings, and/or social media links to your performance.

Please send this information with “Tenor Position” in the subject line to:

Auditions@kingdomheirs.com

Thank you and God bless you all.

The Kingdom Heirs

