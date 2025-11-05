Justified Quartet Welcomes New Baritone

NASHVILLE, TN –Justified Quartet is pleased to welcome Forest, VA native Aaron Swain as their new baritone singer. Swain joins the group following the 15-year tenure of former baritone and co-founder Mark Jacoby. Jacoby announced his departure this summer, citing the increasing demands of managing his 800-acre farm in Akron, MI.

Swain is no stranger to Southern Gospel Music, having served as the baritone for PromisedLand Quartet for ten years until their retirement in August 2025. Off the road, he works in Transfer Evaluations for the Registrar’s Office at Liberty University. He also co-hosts the podcast Southern Gospel Forward, which highlights the next generation of Gospel Music.

“When PromisedLand Quartet retired, I truly had no idea what my next step would be,” says Swain. “The first time I filled in with Justified Quartet, everything immediately ‘clicked’. I could not be more thrilled for the future with Tim, Tony, and Anthony. I am so honored to help carry on the history of this group that start 15 years ago.”

Group owner and founder Tim Calwell adds, “I am so excited to welcome Aaron onboard. Over the past couple of months, while he’s been filling in, I’ve seen not only his heart for ministry but also his love for people. He is a great addition that Tony, Anthony and myself are thrilled about. The group has experienced several changes in recent years, but God continues to show us that He is in control. We are looking forward to what He has in store for this lineup.”

Listen to the latest album, Beyond The Storm, here:

