KAREN PECK & NEW RIVER RELEASE THEIR NEW ALBUM: GOOD ANSWERS

NASHVILLE, TN – Multiple GRAMMY nominee and award-winning Southern Gospel group Karen Peck & New River is excited to announce the release of their latest album, Good Answers. With six GRAMMY nominations, nine GMA Dove Awards and over 20 #1 singles under their belt (more than any other Southern Gospel artist in history), this highly anticipated album marks the groups 13th studio release, a testament to their enduring message, musical excellence, and heart for ministry. Listen HERE.

Following the success of the release of their recent rendition of “I Speak Jesus” and their January 2025 chart-topper, “Be Ready,” Good Answers offers a fresh collection of songs that reflect the group’s current season while staying true to their roots. Blending heartfelt worship with classic Southern Gospel sounds, the album includes standout tracks like “Mama Knows,” “That’s What Faith Looks Like,” and “Always For You.”

“What a journey these past few months have been. It seems that every record we create reflects the season of life we are walking through, and this one is no exception. Our prayer is that these songs bring encouragement and hope to every person who listens. May we all be reminded of the beautiful promise of Heaven and, until that day comes, find peace in knowing that the Lord truly gives good answers!,” states Karen Peck.

“We could not be more excited about the long-awaited new project from Karen Peck and New River!” says Dusty Wells, Director of Artist & Label Relations for Daywind Records. “This is truly one of their finest collections yet. The project is full of heart, hope, and powerful messages of what God can and will do for all of us. The first single, “Be Ready,” has already soared to #1, and with songs like the incredible worship song, “I Speak Jesus” and many other soon-to-be fan favorites, we know this project is going to deeply impact listeners. We’re so proud of the group for continuing to raise the bar in every way!”

