Kingdom Heirs the addition of John Young

We are excited to announce the addition of John Young to the tenor position for The Kingdom Heirs. In his third year with the group, John will be stepping up to a front line of talented singers as he vacates his role as utility player/vocalist for our multi award-winning band. This decision comes after much patience and prayers as we continue to seek God’s will as we move forward in our ministry.

Please join us in celebrating the addition of John Young to his new position with The Kingdom Heirs family.

We also want to express our gratitude for the overwhelming response from each person who took time to reach out and share their talents during this two month process. We thank you for your interest and may you continue to seek God’s plan for your life and career.

We love you all and thank you for the continued love, support, and prayers.

God Bless

