Larry Ford Has Passed Away

Our hero is home — yes, that Home.

The Home he sang about, longed for, and faithfully pointed others toward for nearly all his life.

Larry led his family with quiet strength and tender grace. With his grand Irish tenor voice, he lived his faith with humility, carrying the Good News of the Gospel through psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs all over the world. He believed that little is much when God is in it, laboring not for wealth or fame, but for the crown promised to those who go in Jesus’ name.

And now, we know he has heard the words he sang and lived by: “You’ve been faithful, welcome home, My child, well done.”

We find comfort knowing that the voice who sang of Heaven and Home is now there.

Thank you for the prayers, the love, and the support during this time. We are deeply grateful.

We will update with arrangements as soon as they are finalized.

Sherryl Sterbens Ford, Amanda Cochran, Seth Ford, Matthew Ford, Mark James Ford, Luke Ford, and Jonathan Ford

