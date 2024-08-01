Lauren, Amber & Kenna share eternal belief with “Every Praise”

Arden, North Carolina — For their next Horizon Records single, the Southern Gospel trio of Lauren, Amber & Kenna — Lauren Talley, 11th Hour’s Amber Eppinette Saunders and Kenna Turner West — serve up a stately anthem of eternal belief in “Every Praise.”

“As a songwriter, there are songs that — as you co-write them — make you weep,” says West of the number she penned with Michael Farren. “This is one of those songs for me. It was the last thing written for the project and is perhaps my favorite, because it speaks to the fundamentals of our faith.”

Just as she notes, “Every Praise” is elemental in its message. West herself delivers its opening verse, set in hushed tones over simple piano accompaniment, before giving way to the trio’s sweetly harmonized chorus:

For the Cross, the Blood, the blessed Resurrection

For the hope we have in this life and in Heaven

We’ll spend every single grateful day

Giving You every praise

As the lead passes to Lauren for a second verse — and then, after a second chorus, to Amber — the backing grows ever stronger, magnifying “Every Praise”’s triumphant embrace of worship in the rise and fall of its bridge:

Every praise in the morning, every praise in the night

Every praise in the darkness of my battles that You fight

Every praise for the bondage-breaking power of Your love

Every praise for the glory of the Kingdom yet to come

and final choruses.

“We all have something to praise God for,” Talley observes. “When I hear Amber sing the line, ‘every praise in the darkness for my battles that You fight,’ I think of the victories God has won in my own life, for me. I wouldn’t be here singing this amazing song with my friends if God hadn’t done what He does, over and over again. That’s worth spending every single grateful day giving Him every praise.”

Listen to “Every Praise” HERE.

About Lauren, Amber and Kenna

In a project rooted in one glorious moment of spontaneous music-making, Horizon & Sonlite Records artists Lauren Talley, known from her time with award-winning gospel group The Talleys and as a powerful soloist; Amber Eppinette Saunders, dynamic vocalist of 11th Hour, one of today’s leading Southern Gospel groups; and Kenna Turner West, a celebrated and award-winning songwriter and vocalist, are now bringing their personal talents and experiences together for a unique collaborative endeavor: Writing, recording and releasing music as a trio simply known as Lauren, Amber & Kenna.

With a vocal blend comparable to great collaborations both within and beyond the world of Gospel music — from the legendary Trio of Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Linda Ronstadt to Sisters and Point of Grace — Lauren, Amber and Kenna have taken an expansive approach to their work, combining their individual and joint influences and interests to create music that ranges from Gospel to Worship, and CCM to Southern Gospel, yet always retaining both their distinctive individual voices and the common roots they share.

