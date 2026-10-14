Lauren Talley brings a joyful message with “All Heaven Breaks Loose”

Prolific, dynamic Christian artist and singer-songwriter Lauren Talley follows up her charting songs from her new EP, Walls (Part One), with spirited new singles, first last month’s “Testimony” and now the latest, “All Heaven Breaks Loose.” With a smart, engaging hook and joyful production style – found at the intersection of Southern Gospel and sacred rock and roll – the song was co-written by Talley and an impressive team of Kenna Turner West, Donald R. Skaggs and Don Poythress.

“Some days you need a little happy – like ‘when the coffee’s cold and the car runs hot!’” Talley laughs, quoting “All Heaven Breaks Loose.” “And if you think it sounds like some old school Kenny Loggins,” she continues, “you’re right!”

Of course, Talley has endless experience across many styles and genres of Christian and gospel music – “Testimony,” for instance, references African American traditions in gospel music, and Walls (Part One) includes excellent examples of polished inspirational pop, energetic Christian rock, and tender, contemplative CCM ballads, too. Her sound is always crisp and modern, but never forsakes her Southern Gospel roots. “All Heaven Breaks Loose” is yet another perfect example of her diverse sonic approach.

The track’s encouraging message is conveyed by a cinematic arc, Talley’s contemplation of the mundane trials of the everyday in each verse culminating in choruses ripe for singing along with abandon:

Yeah, don’t it feel good

When it floods your soul

And the troubles of life, they all let go

And the joy breaks through

When all heaven breaks loose

While “Walls” and “So So Good” from Part One continue to climb gospel charts and be heard by thousands on editorial playlists, Talley’s new “All Heaven Breaks Loose” looks ahead to Walls (Part Two) with love, encouragement, and worship dripping with power and energy.

As Talley concludes, “‘All Heaven Breaks Loose’ is a fun reminder that God always has joy waiting for us in every day.”

Listen to it HERE.

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