Lauren Talley brings the soul and joy of Christmas to life on upcoming album

Arden, North Carolina ( — “I’m as proud of this record as any I’ve ever done,” enthuses Lauren Talley about A Lauren Talley Christmas, now available for pre-save/add ahead of its November 8 release. “From a production standpoint, bringing familiar songs to life in a fresh way is always a challenge, as is finding new songs that stand alongside the classics. I feel like we really got to expand our creativity here!”

With the help of acclaimed producer (and father) Roger Talley, Lauren’s collection balances the familiar and the fresh in material — the latter includes the new “Love Reaches Round the World,” as well as Carrie Underwood’s “Stretchy Pants” and “Who Would Imagine a King,” first recorded by Whitney Houston — with an equally tasteful variety of arrangements. As befits the magnitude of the season and its messages of faith and hope, there are moments replete with the grandeur of strings, while at other times, the festive spirit of the holiday finds reflection in bold percussion, ringing guitars and spirited keyboard flourishes. Still, from start to finish, the musical spotlight is on Talley’s distinctive, expressive voice, as she digs deep into the essence of each song.

Amid the holiday celebration and the invocation of family joys that comprise the bulk of A Lauren Talley Christmas, there’s a special element in the project’s focus track — itself a gift of sorts. “I’m especially excited to have The Inspirations lend their powerhouse vocals to ‘The Son Came Down,’ a song I’ve loved since they recorded it 15 years ago,” Talley shares. “It takes on a new life with a powerful narration performed by my mom, Debra Talley, and I know it’s going to be a favorite.”

“I’ve also recreated the old Talleys arrangement of ‘Sleigh Ride’ from 1988,” she continues. “We laugh on ‘Stretchy Pants,’ while ‘Go Tell It On The Mountain’ and the ‘Rejoice! Medley’ provide some Christmas soul! My hope is that A Lauren Talley Christmas is an explosion of joy!”

Pre-save/add A Lauren Talley Christmas HERE.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here