Lauren Talley’s “Testimony” is vibrant, powerful affirmation of grace

Though the title track of her mid-August EP, Walls (Part One), is just now climbing the charts, Horizon Records’ Lauren Talley is already digging into new material with her latest release, a vibrant reworking of Terrian’s powerful affirmation of grace, “Testimony.”

Produced by Jason Webb, “Testimony” is a soulful illustration of Talley’s affinity for the sounds of contemporary African-American Christian music — and of her own witness to God’s redemptive power.

“I am a living, breathing, walking testimony — those words perfectly sum up how good the Lord has been in my life,” she notes. “I got saved at age 8, and at age 12, I felt the Lord calling me to serve Him. I haven’t gotten it all perfect, and there have definitely been parts of the story that I didn’t script. But He has always been good, always faithful, and has always worked everything for my good.”

Infusing her version of the song with an extra measure of acoustic tones, and backed by harmonies from Webb and her long-time friend and colleague, Amber Eppinette Saunders (11th Hour, Amber Lynn), Talley delivers the song with a measure of feeling that underlines her personal relationship to its powerful message:

They said I wouldn’t make it, that I should give up

But they didn’t know that the God that I serve is more than enough

He can move mountains, He can make broken beautiful

I never run out of hope when I run to the God of miracles

Concludes the singer, “Anybody who has given their life to Christ can say along with me: I am the living proof of what the Lord has done.”

Listen to “Testimony” HERE.

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