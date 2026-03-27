Lauren Talley’s “Walls” tells of God’s power to transform a believer’s life

Arden, North Carolina — “I’m so excited to release some new music,” enthuses Horizon Records artist Lauren Talley, but she’s likely no more excited about it than her legion of fans. Though she released the well-received A Lauren Talley Christmas in 2024, “Walls” is her first new Gospel song in nearly four years — and this time, she’s turned to Dove Award-winning producer Jason Webb to help bring her musical vision to life.

“‘Walls’ came from my good friends Joseph Habedank, Tony Wood and Michael Farren. Joseph is one of the top soloists in Southern Gospel — and in all of Christian music today — and he’s a friend of mine. So I texted him and said, ‘Hey, why didn’t you cut this song?’ And he said, ‘Are you wanting it?’ And when I said, ‘Yeah,’ he said, ‘Well, then, I probably should have!’”

With its powerful rhythms and gritty guitars that blend inspirational and CCM textures, “Walls” is an energizing vehicle for Talley’s confident, assertive vocal, as she serves up its message of God’s power to transform a believer’s life:

He ain’t never met a wall that He couldn’t tear down

Watch it crumbling to the ground

He ain’t never met a wall, that He couldn’t break through

Oh, just watch what he’s gonna do

Gonna do to your walls

“‘Walls’ is just a groovy, fun song, full of bluesy attitude, but I sure have seen the truth of this song lived out in my life,” Talley says. “If you’re having a rough day, you can remind yourself that ‘He ain’t never met a wall that He couldn’t tear down.’ I think you’ll like it!”

Listen to it HERE.

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