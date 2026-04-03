Les Butler to be Inducted into the﻿ ﻿Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame

REAL Southern Gospel Radio owner, Les Butler, received a call on March 25 from the Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame CEO/Chairman, Will Dickerson, to inform him that Butler will be inducted into the Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug 1, 2026. Tri-State Gospel Music Hall of Fame recognizes, honors, and celebrates gospel music musicians who have made outstanding contributions to gospel music in the Tri-State Area – Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Butler states, “I can’t believe I started in Southern Gospel Radio 50 years ago. I have been blessed to interview nearly every SGMA Hall of Fame member. I’ve spoken with and interviewed President George W. Bush, Attorney General John Ashcroft, Harlem Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemon, Yankees pitcher Andy Pettite, the cast of The Waltons, and many more. I’ve hung out with Bill Gaither in his home, ate banana pudding made for me by Vestal Goodman, and toured with countless artists and stayed in their homes. It’s been beyond remarkable.”

Butler continues, “By far, the greatest memories I have are of the people who have encouraged me along the way by telling me what I’ve done has made a difference in their lives. So humbling! I’ve been blessed to lead lost souls to the Lord. I know there’s been times I have failed Him miserably. But it’s all about loving on people and telling them about Jesus. Nothing more, nothing less. Jesus.”

Butler concludes, “It feels like I’m just getting started. REAL Southern Gospel Radio is blowing up. Just in the past few days, I was told we (REAL and Les) made the Singing News Fan Award Top 10. And now this Hall of Fame induction. I am simply speechless. God has been far better to me than I’ve been to Him!”

Here are a few of Les’ career highlights:

50 years in radio, 48 consecutive in Southern Gospel Radio

20 years with the Singing News Magazine, including the top position as Publisher

20 years as the General Manager and daily host on the Solid Gospel Radio Network

Former SGMA, SGMG Board Member, and NQC Advisory Board Member

Hosted the Southern Gospel Channel on the Delta Airlines radio network

March of Dimes AIR Award Winning DJ

Founder of Butler Music Group and owner of Family Music Group

Promoted dozens of Singing News #1 songs through FMG Radio Promotions

Producer of multiple #1 songs, including 10 consecutive #1 songs on the Singing News Bluegrass Chart (Heaven’s Mountain Band)

Musician on multiple Top 10 chart songs, including #1 songs

Founder of the Old Time Preachers QT and REAL Southern Gospel Radio Network

Multiple Diamond Award Winner, Multiple AGM and SGN Award winner

Multiple Singing News Fan Award Nominee

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