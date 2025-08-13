Living an Abundant Life | The Abundant Show Season 2 Episode 3

Join hosts Rob Patz and Kristen Stanton in Season 2, Episode 3 of The Abundant Show as they unpack what it truly means to live an abundant life.

In this powerful episode, Rob and Kristen share insights from scripture on:

The significance of prayer in daily life

How to recognize and understand blessings—even in difficult seasons

The role of spiritual pruning in personal growth

The transformative power of the Prayer of Jabez

Why keeping an open heart to God’s guidance can turn challenges into blessings

Through heartfelt discussion and biblical wisdom, they remind us that faith and trust in God can open doors to opportunities we never imagined. This is a must-listen episode for anyone seeking deeper spiritual growth and a richer walk with the Lord.

