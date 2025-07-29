Living the Abundant Life: Exploring the Prayer of Jabez | The Abundant Show with Rob Patz & Kristen Stanton

Join hosts Rob Patz and Kristen Stanton for the powerful Season 2 premiere of The Abundant Show — a podcast that dives deep into what it truly means to live an abundant life.

In this episode, Rob and Kristen challenge the common perception that abundance is only about financial success. Instead, they explore how true abundance comes through spiritual growth, emotional healing, and a deeper relationship with God.

One of the key highlights of this episode is a heartfelt discussion on the Prayer of Jabez — a simple yet profound prayer found in 1 Chronicles 4:10. Rob and Kristen unpack how this short prayer can open the door to spiritual breakthroughs, personal transformation, and a renewed perspective on God’s blessings.

You’ll also hear:

How to align your prayers with your faith

Why praying boldly isn’t selfish—it’s scriptural

How to recognize God’s blessings in the everyday moments

Whether you’re starting your journey of faith or seeking a fresh perspective on abundance, this episode will inspire and encourage you

Find Gospel Music News Here