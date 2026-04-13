Mark Bishop reflects on God’s promises in “Oh Yes You Will”

Following in the creative vein of his last single, “You Better Go Read It,” Mark Bishop reflects on God’s promise of a perfect future in the soul-tinged “Oh Yes You Will,” his new release for Sonlite Records.

“Since I’ve been involved in making music for over forty years now, I’ve met a lot of people who have been at it longer than me and they still work hard at their craft,” the singer-songwriter observes. “I know some people who stay interested, do things, go places, and learn new things, regardless of age.

“I have also met people who have really been put through the ‘wringer’ — that’s the thing that used to wring out the water from clothes in those old washing machines — and life has left scars upon their hearts,” he adds. “Some scars never heal. Life can be beautiful, but life can also be tough.

“Maybe some folks look back upon their lives, thinking about their happiest times, and they think that those days are never coming back again. But God has promised us that as Christians, we have yet to experience our greatest happiness. We have yet to feel our greatest joy. We’ve yet to smile our biggest smile.”

Produced by Jeff Collins, “Oh Yes You Will” shows Bishop not only in a typically thoughtful mood as he approaches his subject, but also as a powerful creative interpreter, serving up a distinctively conversational lyric that draws the listener into its meditation on the joy that Christians know await them, backed by an arrangement that echoes the deep heritage of African-American gospel music.

“Some day,” he notes, “in God’s promised future, we will reunite with people we miss. We will feel their love again firsthand. We will know complete joy with the absence of grief, pain, or worry.

“Maybe you think that your best days are behind you, but God says, ‘no… those days are ahead.’ You think you’ll never be that happy again, but oh yes you will. Oh yes you will.”

“Oh Yes You Will” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

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