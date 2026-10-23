Mark Bishop’s “Unpack That Suitcase” reminds us Jesus can relieve our burdens

Premier traditional and Southern Gospel artist, singer-songwriter, and GRAMMY-nominee Mark Bishop’s brand new single for Sonlite Records is “Unpack That Suitcase,” a twangy and energetic country number about the baggage we all carry around with us every day – and how Jesus can always help relieve our burdens.

“Jesus knew that everyone around him was carrying all the worry and baggage that they had accumulated through their lives,” Bishop says of the track. “When He said, ‘Come to Me… My burden is light,’ He knew that He could lighten their loads.”

“Unpack That Suitcase,” produced by Jeff Collins, is bold, toe-tapping country and directly references these words of the Lord in its second verse, with Bishop singing:

Maybe you’re thinking you’ve got it all covered

And you’re strong enough

That’s fine going downhill but now you’re going uphill

It’s gettin’ kinda tough

You carry that suitcase both day and night

Jesus said, “Come to me my burden’s light”

“Unpack That Suitcase” is yet another superlative original from Bishop — a prolific songwriter and Dove Award winner — with Jeff Collins (piano), Tony Creasman (drums), David Johnson (acoustic guitar, fiddle), Jeremy Medkiff (electric guitar), and Mark Fain (bass) backing him up in the studio. While the track confronts the baggage we each face in our day-to-day, it’s still effervescent and joyous, sonically reinforcing the lightness our burdens can have through Christ.

“In my own life, I take on a little more baggage every day,” Bishop continues. “It’s so subtle and gradual, I tell myself that I can handle it fine. But then there just comes that one day when it all feels overwhelming. All of those little things that I just knew I could handle, suddenly the sum total hits me and I can feel the weight.”

It’s a hallmark of Bishop’s music across his lifelong career that he can examine such heavy, real issues with songs that are catchy, engaging, and that channel the love of Jesus.

“Do you keep holding on to things? Do you carry around grudges, hurt feelings, jealousy or anger?” Bishop asks, in conclusion. “Let Jesus help you unpack that suitcase.”

“Unpack That Suitcase” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

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