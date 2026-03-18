Mark Bishop’s “You Better Go Read It” gives a soulful piece of advice

After the down-home country feel that carries the meditation on life’s pathways of “The Fishing Pole,” Southern Gospel singer-songwriter Mark Bishop is back with a syncopated, soulful piece of advice in his newest Sonlite Records release, “You Better Go Read It.”

“How many times has a strange icon lit up on the dashboard of your car,” Bishop asks with a smile, “and you have to fish out the owner’s manual in the glove compartment to figure out what’s going on? Wouldn’t it be great if we had a manual for when our lives needed some tune-up or repair? Guess what… we do!”

“But it doesn’t do you any good if you don’t go read it,” he observes. “All of the answers are right there. It’s called the Bible, and it’s an owner’s manual for your life. Yours. Our newest song, ‘You Better Go Read It,’ is a playful, happy reminder that God has given us a gift… a roadmap… an instruction book… an insurance policy. But it does you no good if you don’t read it.”

Indeed, that playful mood is established at the outset, as Bishop asks:

Can I have your attention? This’ll only take a minute.

You’re runnin’ in the rat race. Now how ya’ gonna win it?

Do you know where you’re going? When the journey’s through?

Got any idea… who might be waitin’ for you?

And when he launches into the revelatory chorus, he’s joined by label mate Amber Lynn in alternating harmonies with invigorating back-and-forths:

You better go read it. It’s right there in the Word.

You’re really gonna need it. Maybe you haven’t heard,

There’s a hell and a heaven, there’s a right way and a wrong.

By the end of the journey, who’s side will you be on?

There’s a road map… you get to see it.

But you better go read it.

“I am especially excited for you to hear this new song,” Bishop adds, “because it also features my friend and live concert piano player, Tony Gross. If you’ve come to any of our concerts, you already know how talented this young man is on the keys. Well… now you can hear Tony play whenever you want to. Ladies and gentlemen… I present to you, recorded for the first time, the musical talents of Tony Gross on our newest song…‘You Better Go Read It’!”

“You Better Go Read It” is streaming in Dolby Atmos spatial audio on Apple Music, Amazon Music and TIDAL. Listen to it HERE.

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