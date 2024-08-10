Mark Trammell Ask For Prayer

From Nick Trammell

Update on my mother, LaResa Trammell..

So the Neurologist came in earlier with the results of the first CT scan done here at UAB. They determined that it was likely not meningitis, like we were told yesterday, but a clot in the venous system, meaning the veins where blood flows out of the brain. It’s not a traditional stroke in the brain. She is in line for an MRI sometime tonight to confirm that.

Meanwhile, the night shift Nerologist came in and did the same movement checks they have been doing all day, and she isn’t responding as well as she was earlier, so they ordered a 2nd CT scan, and were quick to take her back. We are currently waiting on her to return to the room, and hopefully will have those results soon. Thank you all for your outpouring of prayers for her and our family. We need them and feel them.

