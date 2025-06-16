Matt Fouch Exits Legacy Five

Nashville, TN – After 13 years of faithful service, Matt Fouch has announced his departure as bass vocalist for Legacy Five.

“Thirteen years ago, Scott offered me the bass singing job with Legacy Five and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and loved my time with the group,” Matt shared. “We have had the opportunity to share music all around the world… These are life core memories that I will forever cherish.”

Matt’s decision came after a season of reflection:

“COVID concert cancellations gave me an opportunity to be home with my family every night… and I absolutely loved it! Once concerts started picking back up again, I had the desire to transition out of being on the road.”

He honored a commitment to remain through Legacy Five’s 25th anniversary in 2024, and now, in 2025, he’s following the peace God has given him:

“When I shared this news with my family, Kingston (my 9-year-old son) said, ‘Does this mean you can spend more time with us?’ That’s when you know you are doing the right thing!”

Though he’s stepping away from full-time travel, Matt isn’t retiring:

“I still intend to record and release some solo music and possibly fill in from time to time. And you never know what the future holds as seasons of life change.”

Legacy Five founder Scott Fowler offered this heartfelt tribute:

“To everything there is a season. King Solomon was right… Matt has sensed this season changing for quite a while now. He’s been very up-front with me about this.

Matt, you have been a joy to work, sing and travel with. You always had a great attitude and great work ethic and never caused a single problem… I fully support and encourage you to do what’s in your family’s best interest. Thank you for 13 faithful years to L5. We wish you all the best that God has for you!”

Please join us in celebrating Matt’s years of ministry and praying for him and his family as they step into this next chapter.

