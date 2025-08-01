McKamey Legacy announces upcoming album, Holding To Truth

Arden, North Carolina — Few tasks are more difficult in the world of music than striking the right balance between embracing the legacy of a great artist and using it as the foundation for a new generation of music. Summoned into a musical ministry by their own devotion to the canon of Southern Gospel’s beloved McKameys, McKamey Legacy — Ruben and Peg McKamey Bean’s daughter, Connie Fortner, her husband Roger and son Eli — first drew praise for their ability to blend the old and new in 2022 with their self-titled debut for Horizon Records. Now the trio releases Holding to Truth, another offering that both extends and renews the familiar McKameys sound.

With homespun yet well-crafted backing on guitars, bass and drums by Roger and Eli, supplemented with just a few additional touches from pianists Jeff Collins and Tyler Vestal, Josh Swift (dobro), acclaimed fiddler Andy Leftwich and legendary multi-instrumentalist David Johnson, Holding to Truth keeps its focus squarely on the signature blend of voices and the enduring Gospel messages they deliver. Indeed, from the opening “To God It’s Nothing New” and its assertive vocal, upbeat energy and powerful theme:

We are always in God’s protection, even in the darkest night

Just when everything goes wrong, He can make it right

Though the winds of the world blow strong and clouds obstruct our view

We are safe in His shelter, to God it’s nothing new

it’s clear that Holding to Truth is perfectly named.

“We are so excited for our new project to be released,” the trio enthuses. “We believe we have a great variety of songs that will help and encourage all who listen. The songs are brand new, with only a couple of older McKamey songs. The styles range from upbeat, to ballad—to even some bluegrass—but they all have a message of Hope for today.

“We were also blessed to bring the rest of the original group back (The McKameys) to record a song with us. In reminiscing on God’s goodness through the years, we were reminded we are not home yet and there is still work to do…go tell the Gospel story and carry on. We pray that McKamey Legacy continues doing this in this project and in our ministry and that you will be encouraged and blessed.”

Listen to Holding to Truth HERE.

