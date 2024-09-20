McKamey Legacy’s “A Burden and the Bible” emphasizes the trio’s acoustic sound

Arden, North Carolina — Back to extend still further the legacy of Southern Gospel favorites, The McKameys, McKamey Legacy — that’s McKameys daughter Connie Fortner, her husband Roger, and their son Elijah Fortner — are following the release of their 2022 self-titled Horizon Records debut with a new single, “A Burden and the Bible,” that finds the trio emphasizing the acoustic side of their sound.

Assisted by master fiddler Andy Leftwich and dobro player Josh Swift (Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver), “A Burden and the Bible” recounts the story of a man drawn, not just to the Gospel, but to a preacher’s calling. Leftwich’s opening statement of the key melodic cadence sets the tenor of the song’s gentle waltz time and sturdy melody, as it leads into McKamey Legacy’s simple, straightforward reading and profound description of the road to a ministry:

It starts with a burden for those who need Jesus

The lost who are still in the dark

And a love for the Scripture and all that it teaches

The way that it pierces the heart

When you answer the call to go into all

The world and make new disciples

It starts with a burden and the Bible

“When I first heard this song I was reminded of my grandfathers, both of whom were preachers — how they loved the Word of God and had a burden for winning lost souls,” says Roger Fortner. “And then, the more I listened to the song, it was as if the Lord spoke to my heart and said, we have gotten complacent and too busy, and have lost our burden for lost souls. We need to get back in the Word of God and be reminded of what we, as Christians, are supposed to be doing! We pray that this song challenges each of us to get a greater burden for the lost and win them to Jesus!!”

Listen to “A Burden and the Bible” HERE.

