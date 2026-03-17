MULTI-AWARD WINNING CHICAGO MASS CHOIR SET TO RELEASE SOPHOMORE RADION SINGLE FROM “GREATER IS COMING” ALBUM

Nashville, TN – New Haven Records announces the release of a brand new single from Stellar Award-winning recording artist, The Chicago Mass Choir. He’ll Make It Alright, marks the sophomore release from the renown Choir’s latest recording, Greater Is Coming.

He’ll Make It Alright, releases on the heels of their exciting tour in Spain. Chicago Mass Choir is known as international ambassadors and recently completed a four week 21 concert tour of Spain from November 25, 2025 until December 23, 2025. Also He’ll Make it Alright is the follow up release of He’s A Wonder, the single which was a finalist for a Dove Award in 2025 and has enjoyed over 1.3 million views on YouTube. Additionally, He’s A Wonder has been performed by choirs around the world, including the Church of God In Christ (COGIC) International Mass Choir.

“He’ll Make It Alright is a song of encouragement that reminds people around the world not to worry,” states long-time Chicago Mass Choir President & CEO, Dr. Feranda Williamson. “No matter what struggles we face, God will make things alright. In these challenging times, songs of hope like He’ll Make It Alright inspire listeners to persevere through trials and tribulations. For those facing loss, uncertainty or hardship, He’ll Make It Alright offers reassurance that brighter days are ahead. The lyrics encourage listeners to trust that their burdens will be lifted.”

In 2025 the famed Choir was a finalist for two Stellar Awards, including Choir of the Year and Traditional Choir of the Year. According to New Haven Records President Ken Harding, it’s thrilling to see listeners continue to embrace the music of the multiple Grammy nominated Chicago Mass Choir. “After nearly 40 years, this amazing Choir continues to inspire and encourage listeners world-wide with each new release. We are delighted to present this brand new single, and we share the sentiments of Dr. Williamson. We believe it will challenge everyone to continue to persevere regardless of how challenging life may be at times.”

He’ll Make It Alright is available for radio ads now and available for download and streaming on all digital platforms. Be listening for this latest release from the two-time Grammy nominee Chicago Mass Choir wherever fine Christian music is played.

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