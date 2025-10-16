NEW HAVEN RECORDS ANNOUNCES NEW CHRISTMAS RELEASE FROM GOLD CITY – RECORDING DEBUT NOV 19 AT FRANKLIN THEATRE IN FRANKLIN TN

Nashville, TN – Just before the holiday season kicks into high gear, New Haven Records announces the release of a new Christmas recording from multi-award-winning quartet, Gold City. Hope In A Manger marks the group’s first Christmas album in two decades.

Hope In A Manger unites the popular group with producer/arranger/writer Cliff Duren, who serves as music director at First Baptist Church Dallas in Dallas, TX. Duren served as co-producer of the recording with long-time group member, Danny Riley. The end result of this collaboration is a recording that truly captures the excitement and wonder of Christmas. With rich quartet harmonies and masterful instrumentation, this 10-song musical work of art creates a bit of Christmas “magic” for each listener.

“We are thrilled to release our first Christmas album in two decades,” states Danny Riley. “Recording Christmas music can be a challenge. Every traditional song has been recorded countless times over the years. We wanted to take a unique approach, so we collaborated with our friend, Cliff Duren, to create a collection of both new and old Christmas music that we believe people will enjoy as they reflect on the true spirit of this season.”

To commemorate the release of Hope In A Manger, and to kick off the holiday season, Gold City will present an exciting Christmas musical evening on November 19 at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, TN. The evening will feature songs from the new recording and those attending this special night who purchase VIP (Cabaret) tickets will receive a complimentary copy of the new Hope In A Manger CD, as well as a signed photo of the quartet.

For more than four decades, Gold City has shared the Gospel message in song throughout the world. They have enjoyed countless honors, accolades and awards, as well as more than a dozen Number One hits. With this new Christmas release, Gold City captures the true spirit of Christmas with traditional carols, modern classics and brand new songs that are sure to become holiday favorites.

Hope In A Manger includes standards like “O Holy Night,” “Silent Night” and “White Christmas.” Additionally, the project features new renditions of classics like “I Pray On Christmas” and “Jesus, The Light Of The World,” as well as songs destined to become new favorites like “Something’s Happening,” “How Many Kings” and “Born This Happy Morning.”

Hope In A Manger will be available on all digital platforms worldwide, and wherever fine Christian music is sold. For tickets for the November 19th Hope In A Manger debut concert, visit:

https://secure.franklintheatre.com/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=518387~cfe40b7d-1c56-4c4b-b937-600bdd7c5904&epguid=ec603d00-da88-44ed-a586-4d03be603310&mdy=

