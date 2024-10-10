NEW HAVEN RECORDS ANNOUNCES NEW RELEASE FROM MULTI-AWARD WINNING QUARTET, GOLD CITY NEW ALBUM HITS STREETS OCTOBER 25

Nashville TN – New Haven Records has announced the release of the much-anticipated brand new recording from renown quartet, Gold City. Right Now hits streets October 25, and features 11 songs, performed as only the famed group can.

For nearly a half century the name Gold City has been recognized as one of the leading quartets in the Southern Gospel Music genre. With countless radio hits, including ten #1 singles and over 60 Singing News Fan Awards from Southern Gospel Music’s leading industry and fan publication, this popular quartet has consistently earned the respect of fans and industry peers alike. They have received honors and accolades from numerous industry organizations, including their induction into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2017.

This Dove-Award winning recording artist is credited for such popular songs as I’m Not Giving Up, It’s Still The Cross, All My Hope, When I Get Carried Away, and their signature mega-hit, Midnight Cry. Refusing to rest on past laurels, the legendary quartet continues to travel in excess of 160 dates each year sharing the message of the Gospel through song to literally thousands of fans who continue to embrace the musical legacy, simply known as Gold City.

The recording’s debut single Help Is On The Way, was released to radio stations late last year. The song, from the pen of prolific writer Squire Parsons, sat at the #2 position for three months in a row, while the second single, When It’s Gone For Good, is currently climbing the airplay charts and is in heavy rotation on Sirius XM’s Bill Gaither Enlighten channel. “The response to the first two singles has been amazing,” states New Haven Records President, Ken Harding. “We are so excited to be able to personally witness the impact these incredible songs are making. The entire recording is filled with songs we know long-time Gold City fans will embrace and new listeners will be introduced to the exceptional stylings that have made Gold City a household name among Southern Gospel Music lovers for more than four decades.”

While the recording doesn’t hit streets until later this month, Right Now made its official debut at the 2024 National Quartet Convention, much to the delight of Gold City fans attending the week-long event in Pigeon Forge, TN. “It was quite a week,” Danny Riley, long-time Gold City member shares. “We were thrilled to sing some of the new songs from the recording, and they were well received by event attendees. It was a very special week.”

Right Now, co-produced by Riley, Michael Sykes and former long-time Gold City pianist, Garry Jones, marks the first with the new quartet line-up, featuring Riley, Chris Jenkins, Josh Feemster and Jeff Chapman. “This recording has been a long time in the making,” Riley states. “The voices on this recording represent some of the finest I have ever sang with. I’m proud of each man on this team, and I hope this recording reflects that.”

Indicative of the rich musical heritage Gold City has delivered for 45 years, Right Now also provides a perfect glimpse at the bright future that lies ahead for this popular quartet. Riley’s excitement is easy to detect as he conveys the message the recording represents. “Right Now is a collection of songs we feel represent who Gold City has always been, coupled with where we are going in the future.”

Right Now is available for pre-orders on all digital platforms and wherever fine music is sold. Additional information regarding Gold City may be obtained at www.goldcityministries.com.

Find Southern Gospel News In Your Inbox Here