NEW HAVEN RECORDS RELEASES NEW SINGLE FROM MULTI-AWARD WINNING RECORDING ARTIST, GORDON MOTE

Nashville TN – New Haven Records has announced the release of a brand new single from four-time Academy of County Music Keyboard/Piano Player of the Year, Gordon Mote. Missing Jesus marks the follow-up to Mote’s popular Walking Each Other Home release, which featured the collaboration of Mote with long-time friends and fellow Academy winners, popular vocal group, Alabama.

Missing Jesus, penned by prolific writers Sue Smith and Lee Black, paints a moving lyrical picture of man’s desperate need for Jesus. Missing Jesus merges the musical talents of Mote with his wife, Kimberly, and Brentwood Baptist Church Worship Pastor, Travis Cottrell. The end result is a timeless classic that Mote feels he will be performing for quite some time. “Missing Jesus is a poignant lyric that paints a picture of how incomplete we, as humans, are without Jesus,” he shares. “I’ve seen how this song connects with people over the last several years. It’s a very powerful moment in my program. I think this song will be one that I use in my programs for years to come.”

Mote also points out that he was thrilled to have his wife, Kimberly, and long-time friend and in-law, Travis Cottrell to join him on the song. The Mote’s only daughter, Samantha is married to Travis and Angela Cottrell’s son, Jack, and the couple recently made the Motes and the Cottrells grandparents with the birth of both couple’s first grandchild, Charlie. Over the years, Cottrell has worked with many of the biggest names in Christian music, including CeCe Winans, Michael W Smith and Natalie Grant, yet Cottrell says having the privilege to join forces with Mote on this particular song was quite an honor and a special blessing. “Obviously, Gordon is a dear friend, and I am so grateful he invited me to be a part of this beautiful song,” Cottrell states. “I can hardly think of a more timely or sobering song than Missing Jesus. We all work so hard in this life for the same things…successful jobs, a happy family, a meaningful life. And yet, without Jesus, none of those things are even remotely possible. When Jesus becomes the central part of our lives, the things of earth grow strangely dim. And our every day is marked with peace, and love, and hope. Those are the things that really matter and only Jesus can give us those things.”

In support of the release of Missing Jesus, Mote’s touring schedule for the summer and fall includes numerous solo events, as well as concert appearances with popular country music legends, Alabama, as well as Gospel music legendary singer/songwriter, Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band. Additionally, Mote continues to remain one of the most sought-after producers in Nashville.

Be listening for this latest release, Missing Jesus, from multi-Grammy nominee Gordon Mote wherever fine Christian music is sold, streamed, and downloaded.

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