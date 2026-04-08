North Chapel Records Launches with Debut Artist Nathan Woodard’s “I Believe”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Marking a powerful beginning rooted in faith and purpose, North Chapel Records proudly announces the release of “I Believe,” the debut single from the GRAMMY® and GMA Dove Award nominee Nathan Woodard, arriving on Good Friday. The release not only introduces a compelling new voice in Christian music but also sets the tone for the label’s mission of delivering truth-centered, excellence-driven artistry. I Believe | Nathan Woodard

The track serves as the inaugural release from the emerging imprint, owned by industry veteran Benny Brown and led by Wendy Buckner, while also introducing debut artist Nathan Woodard, a compelling new voice whose authentic delivery and faith-driven message set the tone for both his career and the label’s mission. Woodard’s track record as a go-to songwriter in the Christian, Gospel and Country, arenas and now it is his time to bring his voice to the forefront.

“I Believe” is a bold declaration of faith, carried by Woodard’s authentic vocal and heartfelt conviction. The song captures the essence of hope, redemption, and unwavering belief, making its Good Friday release especially poignant as it reflects the foundation of the Christ-centered message.

“With ‘I Believe,’ we are opening the doors of North Chapel Records exactly how we intended, with music that matters,” says label head Benny Brown. “It is a plus to have our in-house writers who understand the label’s mission help thread the needle of that calling. Nathan embodies everything we stand for; authenticity, faith, and excellence.”

Wendy Buckner adds, “From the very beginning, ‘I Believe’ represents exactly who we are—a label committed to creating music that speaks truth, uplifts the listener, and reflects something deeper than just a song. This is more than a release; it’s the foundation of what North Chapel Records will stand for.”

As the inaugural release from North Chapel Records, “I Believe” signals a clear vision for the future—one that champions faith-based storytelling, fresh creativity, and music that resonates deeply with both the heart and spirit. The song is written by Nathan Woodard, John Stephens, and Travis Smith. Gordon Mote lends his incomparable keyboard talents to the track.

Nathan Woodard’s debut introduces a promising new artist whose voice and message are poised to connect with audiences seeking sincerity and substance. With “I Believe,” Woodard not only steps onto the national stage but does so with a message anchored in purpose and conviction.

“I Believe” is available on all digital streaming platforms.

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