Old Tradition Welcomes Renowned Bassist Lorie Mullins Sikes in a Historic Homecoming Move

Nashville, TN In a move that can only be described as both full-circle and divinely orchestrated, Old Tradition is honored to announce the addition of renowned bassist Lorie Mullins Sikes to the group’s official lineup. A name well-known across the gospel and country music landscapes, Lorie is not simply a world-class musician — she is family. Her roots are intertwined with the very DNA of this group, dating back to the days of “Family Tradition,” where she first shared the stage with Mike & Jeff Bowling, Karen & Jimmy Parker, and Rob Helton. Lorie’s career in ministry and music began here with our family, and those early echoes have now come full circle. She steps into the role formerly held by Steve Martin, a dear friend and foundation-builder in his own right.

As Lorie defies her road-retirement plans, she adds more than simply musical precision to this group. She brings a legacy reignited. A sound restored. A story continued. A career of unparalleled musical excellence, with a deep-rooted familial legacy that has shaped the foundation of this beloved gospel family.

Gracing stages across the globe alongside many artists… The Crabb Family, Jason Crabb, and as part of the Mike Huckabee Show (TBN) are among those worth mentioning. Her musical skill has been showcased at the Presidential Inaugural Ball, Carnegie Hall, Brooklyn Tabernacle, and the Grand Ole Opry, namely, among countless other prestigious platforms.

“This is more than just adding a new member to the group — this is legacy meeting destiny,” says lan Helton, the lead singer for Old Tradition. “Lorie has always been part of the heartbeat of this family, and now she’s returning with decades of experience, anointing, and musical brilliance. Old Tradition has never sounded better, and with Lorie back where it all began, we believe this season will be the most powerful chapter yet,” notes group soprano Karen Parker.

Fans of Southern Gospel, worship, and country roots revival music are urged to prepare for a fresh wave of sound — one that honors the past, electrifies the present, and looks boldly to the future. With this lineup, Old Tradition isn’t just carrying on a legacy — they’re redefining it.

Lorie Mullins Sikes is home, and Old Tradition is just getting started.

