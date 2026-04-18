Oxford Civic Center to Host Southern Gospel Weekend | May 2027

Southern Gospel Weekend Coming to Oxford Civic Center in May 2027

Oxford, Alabama – Mark your calendars and make plans now to attend Southern Gospel Weekend, coming to the Oxford Civic Center May 20–22, 2027.

This exciting three-day event promises to be one of Alabama’s premier gatherings for Southern Gospel music fans, featuring both daytime and evening concerts filled with powerful music and heartfelt ministry.

Attendees can also look forward to several special highlights throughout the weekend, including a meaningful Veterans Night honoring those who have served, and a moving Midnight Prayer gathering that will offer a time of reflection, worship, and spiritual renewal.

In addition to the music, guests will enjoy a wide variety of vendors, offering everything from unique merchandise to delicious food—creating a full event experience for the entire family.

Event organizers encourage everyone to make plans now to attend this unforgettable weekend.

A full lineup of artists and additional event details will be announced soon, so be sure to stay tuned.

For more information, updates, and announcements, follow along on social media.

For more information:

Vonda Armstrong

256-310-7892

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