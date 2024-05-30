Please Pray For Claude Hopper

From The Hoppers

With the results of Claude’s cardiac tests, we have had to make the difficult decision to reschedule our concerts this weekend in Pineland and Kingwood, Texas. It seems we have become the poster children for health ailments over the last several years, but we are undeterred and try to handle each incident with as much grace as possible. We appreciate and covet every prayer that has been sent up on our behalf through the years. Doctors are scheduled to perform open heart surgery on Claude this Monday morning, prayers for this are especially appreciated. Thank you to our Texas friends, we will see you again soon.

