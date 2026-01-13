POET VOICES WELCOMES LOREN HARRIS.

Johnson City, TN – One of Southern Gospel’s most innovative quartets, Poet Voices, is excited to announce the addition of acclaimed vocalist Loren Harris to its lineup.

Legendary songwriter Phil Cross first introduced fans to Phil Cross & Poet Voices in the early 1990s. With a progressive sound that quickly captured the hearts of listeners, the group earned numerous honors and celebrated five chart-topping songs, including the unforgettable Song of the Year winner, “I Am Redeemed.” Today, Poet Voices continues to be a leader in the genre, inspiring audiences with their unique presentation of the Gospel.

Phil Cross shared, “Over the last few years, Donny Henderson and I have made a conscious effort to focus on building something that will last after I am no longer on the road. With this in mind, we are so thrilled to announce the addition of Loren Harris to the Poet Voices’ front line! I’ve never been more excited about Poet Voices than I am right now!”

Loren Harris is no stranger to gospel music. He became a fan-favorite during his tenure with The Perrys, where his powerhouse vocals helped define some of the group’s most memorable and successful recordings. He also spent seven seasons with Dollywood’s Kingdom Heirs. Over the years, Harris has become known not only for his vocal ability but also for his passion, sincerity and an ability to connect with an audience. His reputation as one of gospel music’s most recognizable and beloved baritone voices has made him a respected figure across the industry.

Harris shared his excitement about this new opportunity, “I consider it both an honor and a humbling experience to step into this role with Poet Voices. More than just singing great songs, I see this as an opportunity to help honor the legacy of Phil Cross. He is a true giant in our industry and has given us so many unforgettable songs and memories. I am deeply grateful to be part of carrying that into the future, and I look forward to helping create many more special moments with Poet Voices.”

Tenor Jeff Snyder added, “God truly gives us the desires of our hearts! Little did I know that when God made a way for me to join Poet Voices, He was also working things out to allow me to sing with one of my lifelong friends, Loren Harris. It’s such a thrill to watch God work!”

The addition of Harris will allow Cross to spend more time at the piano and focus on what many consider his greatest strength, communicating directly with the audience. Long recognized as one of the genre’s most gifted communicators, Phil’s presence remains a vital part of the group’s identity, and the combination of his communication and Harris’s vocal strength brings a new energy to Poet Voices. As part of this transition, longtime member and group manager Donny Henderson will move into the lead singer position.

Along with welcoming Loren Harris, Poet Voices is preparing for the release of a brand-new recording project that will showcase this exciting new chapter. The album, titled King Jesus, is a heartfelt tribute to the gospel music of the Oak Ridge Boys and will highlight Harris’s addition to the group. King Jesus is scheduled for an official release this summer on the StowTown Records label.

With a refreshed lineup of Phil Cross, Donny Henderson, Jeff Snyder, K.C. Armstrong, and now Loren Harris, Poet Voices is poised to continue its legacy of innovation and excellence, offering fans both cherished classics and bold, inspiring new sounds.

