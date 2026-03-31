Point of Grace - "Lady Wisdom"

Among the top-selling artists in the history of Christian music with two Platinum and five Gold-certified projects to their credit, Point of Grace returns March 27 with Lady Wisdom—the iconic trio’s first all-new album in 14 years.

The Curb | Word Entertainment set was produced by Cindy Morgan, Stephen Leiweke, and Mike Wrucke and features 10 tracks, nine of which were co-penned by Point of Grace’s Shelley Breen, Denise Jones, and Leigh Cappillino. Lady Wisdom also showcases contributions from some of the top writers in country and Christian music, including Natalie Hemby, Stephanie Chapman, Cindy Morgan, Blessing Offor, and Katy Nichole, among others.

Carrying the album’s overarching theme, title track “Lady Wisdom” extols the virtues of a Biblically-rooted life. Additional highlights include the resolute debut singles “Fire” and “Stand”; as well as “Lunch Box Notes,” a poignant ballad articulating the tenderness of a mother’s love; the vibrant pop anthem “Good Friends, Good Medicine”; and the stirring album closer “The Night Will Be No More,” featuring guest vocals from singer/songwriter Rachael Lampa.

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