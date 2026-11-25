REAL Southern Gospel Radio continues to expand its reach, bringing the message of the Gospel through traditional Southern Gospel music to an ever-growing audience. Already streaming in all 50 states and more than 170 countries around the world, REAL Southern Gospel Radio is now reaching additional listeners through a growing network of radio affiliates.

Several radio stations have begun incorporating REAL Southern Gospel programming into their broadcasts, providing even more opportunities for listeners to enjoy the music and message of Southern Gospel.

Radio affiliates currently carrying REAL Southern Gospel programming include:

WGNZ, Dayton, Ohio

WCGB, Stanford, Kentucky

WLCK, Scottsville, Kentucky (serving the Bowling Green market)

WHBK, Marshall, North Carolina

KILE 94.9 FM, Cleveland, Tennessee (serving the Houston market)

“When I started REAL Southern Gospel Radio, I did not have syndication or radio affiliation in mind. I just wanted to execute on the plan the Lord laid on my heart while I was in ICU in 2020. I had no other plans beyond trying to make REAL Southern Gospel Radio to be unique and the best it could be. I wasn’t looking for these particular opportunities. To this day, I haven’t reached out to any radio station. They all approached me. This is quite humbling!

It’s an honor for us to be associated with every one of these fine stations. As REAL Southern Gospel Radio continues to grow, its mission remains the same—to preserve, promote, and share REAL traditional Southern Gospel music while spreading the life-changing message of Jesus Christ.” -Les Butler, Owner

If your station would like to carry REAL Southern Gospel Programming, contact Les Butler at 615-218-0517. You can also find out more information at realsoutherngospel.com/ syndication

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