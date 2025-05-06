Remembering Squire Parsons: Beloved Southern Gospel Singer and Songwriter Passes Away

SGN Scoops Magazine is saddened to report the passing of legendary Southern Gospel singer and songwriter Squire Parsons, who went home to be with the Lord on May 5. Known for his powerful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and unwavering faith, Parsons left a lasting legacy in the world of Southern Gospel music.

Born in Newton, West Virginia, Squire Parsons began his journey in music at a young age. He rose to prominence in the 1970s as a member of the Kingsmen Quartet, where his voice and songwriting quickly earned him recognition across the Gospel music community. It was during this time he penned one of Southern Gospel’s most beloved songs, “Sweet Beulah Land”, which remains a staple in churches and concerts to this day.

Over his decades-long career, Parsons wrote and recorded dozens of songs that touched hearts and lifted spirits. Some of his most well-known songs include “He Came to Me,” “Master of the Sea,” “I Call it Home,” and “I Sing Because.” His music reflected a deep theological understanding and a sincere love for Jesus Christ, resonating with fans of all ages.

Squire’s influence extended beyond the microphone. He was a pastor, a mentor to young Gospel artists, and a regular presence at events like the National Quartet Convention and regional singings across the country. He received numerous honors, including multiple Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Male Singer and Favorite Songwriter, and was inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame.

Squire Parsons is survived by his loving wife Linda, his children, grandchildren, and a host of friends and fans who cherished his ministry. His passing marks the end of an era, but his music and message will live on through recordings, songbooks, and the many lives he touched.

SGN Scoops honors the life and legacy of Squire Parsons, a true Southern Gospel treasure whose voice is now singing with the angels.

Funeral arrangements and public memorial service details will be shared as they become available.

