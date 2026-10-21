RICKY SKAGGS ANNOUNCES 2026 CHRISTMAS TOUR

‘Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas’ Returns

This December with 12 Concerts Across the Nation

Tour Stops Include Nashville, TN; Knoxville, TN; Charlotte, NC;

Greenville, SC; Cincinnati, OH; St. Louis, MO and More

Nashville, TN Fifteen-time GRAMMY® winner and Country Music Hall of Fame member Ricky Skaggs will once again bring the spirit of the season to audiences nationwide with his 2026 holiday tour, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas. Skaggs and his award-winning band Kentucky Thunder will perform 12 special Christmas concerts this December.

Skaggs’ 2026 Christmas tour will visit Boone, NC; Knoxville, TN; Louisburg, NC; Charlotte, NC; Hopewell, VA; Nashville, TN; Johnson City, TN; Lynchburg, VA; Greenville, SC; Cincinnati, OH; St. Charles, IL; and St. Louis, MO.

The show will feature a mix of holiday favorites, new arrangements, and signature Kentucky Thunder instrumentals, performed with the tight harmonies and acoustic mastery that have defined Skaggs’ legendary career.

“I’m really happy to be coming to so many new venues this year for our Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder Christmas shows,” says Skaggs. “We might have some Christmas songs that are a little new to us, but we won’t forget to do lots of the old standards that we’ve all come to love. Bring out the family your friends, and maybe someone who might not be able to afford a ticket this year. It will make them feel blessed and cared for. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

Concertgoers can expect classics like “Christmas Time’s A Comin,” “New Star Shining,” “Let It Snow,” and “Mary, Did You Know?,” alongside Kentucky Thunder’s instrumental showcases including “Deck the Halls,” “Ancient Christmas Tones,” and “Icy Vine Grove.” Each night includes sing-alongs such as “Joy to the World,” “Rudolph” and “Silver Bells.”

For ticketing information, visit rickyskaggs.com/tour.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas Tour Dates:

Dec. 2 – Boone, NC – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country

Dec. 3 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

Dec. 4 – Louisburg, NC – Seby B. Jones Performing Arts Center

Dec. 5 – Charlotte, NC – Carolina Theatre

Dec. 6 – Hopewell, VA – The Beacon Theatre

Dec. 8 – Nashville, TN – Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Dec. 13 – Johnson City, TN – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts

Dec. 14 – Lynchburg, VA – Academy Center of the Arts

Dec. 15 – Greenville, SC – Peace Center

Dec. 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall

Dec. 17 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

Dec. 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Sheldon Concert Hall

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