River’s Edge Southern Gospel Trio Shares Faith, Music, and the Power of the Gospel

River’s Edge: A Decade of Ministry, Music, and Message

Since 2014, River’s Edge has been sharing the message of Christ through powerful harmonies, heartfelt ministry, and an unwavering commitment to the Gospel. Based in North Wilkesboro, NC, the group has become a staple in Southern Gospel music, blending tradition with a fresh sound that connects deeply with audiences across the country.

The Beginning of River’s Edge

River’s Edge came together in 2014 after the original family group shifted direction. Founding members Rebecca and Sherri Vestal joined forces with John Wishon, and in the process of brainstorming names, something unexpected happened. “Sherri mentioned that she liked the name River’s Edge, which Rebecca had supposedly mentioned the day before,” the group recalls. “The funny thing is, none of us had actually said it—but we all loved it.” That “God moment” has since become their identity.

Deep Roots in North Carolina

All three core members grew up in the North Wilkesboro area, cutting their teeth in local churches and carrying those experiences into their ministry today. “There probably isn’t a dozen churches in a three-county area that one or more of us haven’t sung in,” they shared. Twice a year, River’s Edge hosts “hometown tours,” dedicating weekends to ministering in their local community—a testimony to the strong support they’ve received from the very place they call home.

Meet the Members of River’s Edge

John Blackburn (“John B”) serves as the group’s tenor. With nearly a decade in the group and years of prior experience in local ensembles, John brings not just a strong voice but also a gift for connecting with audiences.

Rebecca , the powerhouse vocalist of the group, grew up in a pastor’s home and began singing at age three. With a background that includes charting songs with Rejoice in the 1990s, she also manages the group’s finances, product table, and even home-cooked meals for the road.

John Wishon, with more than 40 years of singing and ministry experience, serves as emcee and leader of the group. He also owns WWWC Radio in Wilkesboro, NC, and has been an evangelist since 1997. Along with booking and logistics, he handles bus maintenance and driving duties, all while pouring his heart into every message from the stage.

Together, the trio blends their unique gifts to create not just music, but ministry.

A Song That Speaks to the Church: We Are

River’s Edge’s latest single, We Are, has quickly become an anthem for today’s church. Written by Brett Baxter, Zane King, and Donna King, the lyrics challenge believers to live out their faith beyond Sunday mornings:

“We’re more than bricks and stones, more than someplace that we go. More than a prayer on a Sunday pew. It’s every day. It’s what we do, a light in the dark, we are the church.”

John Wishon added a stirring recitation to the song, echoing past Gospel favorites like We Want America Back. The response has been overwhelming: “It’s the only song I’ve ever sung where people are on their feet before we even get to the final chorus.”

More Than Music—A Gospel Mission

While River’s Edge has enjoyed chart success and recognition—including SGN Scoops’ Sunrise Song of the Year and Sunrise Artist of the Year Diamond Awards—they emphasize that accolades aren’t the goal. “The Gospel changes lives,” they affirm. “Not the charts, not the awards. Our mission is to keep the cross and empty tomb front and center.”

Life on the Road

The group balances full-time jobs with nearly 100 concerts annually, including weekend revivals where John both sings and preaches. One highlight has been their River’s Edge Crusade in Saltville, Virginia. “The first night only a handful came,” they recall, “but by midweek, the lawn was packed and people were listening from their cars. This summer, the crowds tripled—and lives were changed.”

Honoring Tradition, Reaching New Audiences

While hymns and Southern Gospel classics remain a cornerstone of every concert, River’s Edge is unafraid to stretch musically. Their album Front Row Seat featured some of their most diverse work yet, appealing to a broader audience without compromising their message.

Staying Spiritually Grounded

With such a busy schedule, spiritual renewal is essential. The group remains connected by staying plugged into their home churches when off the road, spending time in prayer and Bible study, and sharing sermons during long bus rides.

Looking Ahead

Fans can look forward to a new studio project as well as a special acoustic Christmas release. With each endeavor, River’s Edge continues to balance tradition with innovation, always keeping the Gospel at the heart of their ministry.

The Heart of the Message

If audiences take away just one thing from a River’s Edge concert, it’s this: Jesus loves you right where you are. As the group says, “If you will turn to Him and surrender, He can take your brokenness and make it something beautiful.”

