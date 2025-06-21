Sound Street brings a bit of NOLA jazz to a classic gospel song

Arden, North Carolina — The latest single from last year’s full-length Good Seed is just hitting the Southern Gospel charts, but Sonlite Records’ Sound Street have been busy bringing new music to their growing legion of fans since the beginning of the year — and this time, the family based trio of dad Jarrod Vanderslice, daughter Jaylie, and their colleague Ryan Bilby, has served up a venerable classic with a creative new sound.

“Get ready for a fresh take on an old favorite,” enthuses Jarrod Vanderslice. “Sound Street is thrilled to release our new streaming single, ‘I Want to Know More About My Lord’ — but with a twist you’ve never heard before!”

“Ryan has always loved this classic Redback hymn,” he continues, “and he had a vision for it that took it straight to the streets of New Orleans. When he shared that idea with the group and our producer, Roger Talley, the wheels started turning. What if we took this beloved gospel song and gave it a full-on NOLA jazz treatment? That’s exactly what we did!”

Sure enough, from its irresistible opening, “I Want To Know More About My Lord” shines with its cheerful orchestration, lending an extra lift to an arrangement that offers each member of the trio a chance to claim the spotlight amid intricate harmonization that reflects the song’s origins in the legendary Stamps Quartet catalog.

“With a strummin’ banjo, lively trumpet, soulful clarinet, and a brass section that’ll make you feel like you’re strolling through the French Quarter,” Vanderslice concludes, “this energetic arrangement brings a brand-new vibe to a timeless message. It’s fun, it’s uplifting, and most importantly — it reminds us all to keep seeking and knowing more about Jesus. Give it a listen, sing along, and let the joy of the Lord move you!”

