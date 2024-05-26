Sound Street releases “Mansions” music video

Arden, North Carolina — Earlier this year Southern Gospel trio Sound Street signed with Sonlite Records and began releasing music from their upcoming album. Now, Sound Street has released a music video for “Mansions” (the first song they released with the label) as it’s making its way up the radio charts.

Called a “must hear” song by producer Roger Talley, “Mansions” features the compelling voice of Jaylie Vanderslice backed by her father, Jarrod Vanderslice, and long-time family friend, Ryan Bilby.

Notes Jarrod, “‘Mansions’ is an up-beat and exciting song that reminds us of a place being prepared for all who believe in Christ. This release stirs up the promise that we will be with friends and family — and most importantly, Jesus — in a ‘mansion for me and a mansion for you!’”

Watch the music video above and keep listening to “Mansions” HERE.

