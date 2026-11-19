Nashville TN – On November 10, 2026, in downtown Nashville, TN, at the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music, the Southern Gospel Music Guild (SGMG) honored long-time Daywind Music Group & New Day Christian Distributors President, Ed Leonard, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Over the past four decades, Leonard has tirelessly contributed to the Christian and Southern Gospel music communities and in addition to holding his position at Daywind and New Day, just a few of the organizations he has served include the Gospel Music Association (GMA), the Christian Music Trade Association (CMTA), the Christian Booksellers Association (CBA), the Church Music Publishers Association, and the Southern Gospel Music Guild, where he currently serves as Vice President.

During the ceremony, numerous friends and industry leaders spoke of Leonard’s lifelong commitment to spreading the message of the Gospel through song, including Guild President, Ricky Carden. “It’s such a privilege to present Ed with this award,” Carden stated. “I have had the honor of knowing and working with Ed for over 30 years. He is a trusted friend, and his dedication and commitment to sharing the Gospel message through song with the world is second to none. I look forward to having the opportunity to work with him for many more years as we further this music we all love.”

Joining Carden at the podium to honor Leonard at the ceremony were Ed Harper, President of the Harper Agency, as well as GMA President Jackie Patillo and Daywind Music Group A&R Director, Dusty Wells.

The Southern Gospel Music Guild, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, organized in 1986, and was created by several Southern Gospel Music industry leaders with the purpose of fostering the growth of the genre they so dearly loved. Through the years the SGMG has grown to include every facet of the SGM industry, encompassing, artists and industry leaders alike. Looking beyond the needs of present day, the SGMG has an overwhelming desire to positively impact the future of the industry through communication and education. With extensive, persistent efforts the SGMG strives to increase appreciation for Southern Gospel Music touching tomorrow…today. Additional information regarding the Southern Gospel Music Guild is available at sgmg.org