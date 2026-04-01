Spiritual First Aid: How to Move from Survival Mode to Thriving Faith

Moving from Survival Mode to Thriving: A Journey of Spiritual First Aid with Stephanie Esposito

By: SGNScoops Staff

In the quiet moments of a crisis, every parent faces a choice: Will we accept the world’s diagnosis, or will we stand on the promises of God?

Recently on Morning Break with Rob Patz, author and speaker Stephanie Esposito shared a harrowing yet triumphant testimony that led to the creation of her new book, “The Covering: Spiritual First Aid for Families.”

The Moment Everything Changed

Stephanie’s journey into deeper faith began when her son was just two years old. What started as a “simple fever” quickly spiraled into a mother’s worst nightmare. After being sent home by multiple doctors who insisted nothing was wrong, Stephanie’s “gut instinct”—which she identifies as the Holy Spirit—refused to settle.

“I saw this boy’s character change,” Stephanie recalls. “There was absolutely no way I was going to just take someone else’s word for it.”

While driving to a children’s hospital, she had a “raw and irreverent” moment with the Lord. She challenged God with His own Word: “You say You are a healer… either You’re a healer or You’re a liar.” ### An Answered Prayer and a World-Class Miracle

God didn’t strike her dead for her honesty; He answered her desperation. Upon arriving at the hospital, they met a visiting doctor who happened to be the world’s leading expert on Kawasaki’s Disease.

The diagnosis was grim: if they had waited another 24 hours, her son would not have survived.

While her son underwent treatments, Stephanie didn’t just sit by. She took colored pencils and a Bible concordance, writing every scripture on healing she could find and taping them over her son’s hospital bed. Today, that boy is 11 years old, a natural leader, and a healthy athlete—a living testament to the power of calling out God’s promises.

What is “Spiritual First Aid”?

Stephanie’s book, The Covering, was born from this fire. She realized that while many Christians “ride the coattails” of someone else’s faith, we are all called to a personal, covenant relationship with the Father.

The book is designed as a “guide and a tool,” allowing readers to flip to the back and find specific scriptures for topics like:

Emotional and Mental Health

Overcoming Disappointment

Parenting in Fearful Times

Healing and Physical Restoration

Breaking the Cycle of Emotion and Intention

One of the most profound takeaways from Stephanie’s interview is the “cycle” of survival mode. She notes that while emotions are a gift from God (even Jesus wept!), they cannot be in the driver’s seat.

“Your emotions aren’t bad, but they can’t have the authority that the world wants to give them,” Stephanie explains. When we get stuck in emotion, we often try to “control the narrative” through our own intentions rather than filtering our needs through the righteousness of God.

A Message for the Weary Parent

For those currently in their own “car ride to the hospital,” Stephanie offers this encouragement: Know who you are in Christ.

“If you’re a daughter or a son of the King, you are entitled to certain things,” she says. “Don’t give up because things are hard. You have to believe that what the Word of God says is true.”

Watch the full interview with Stephanie Esposito below:

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