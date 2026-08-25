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STOWTOWN RECORDS AND SYNTAX CREATIVE ANNOUNCE GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP

SGN Scoops Staff 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Powerhouse Gospel music label StowTown Records has signed an exclusive global distribution deal with Syntax Creative, a Nashville-based frontrunner in multi-genre music distribution. The freshly inked agreement brings StowTown’s diverse music catalog and celebrated artist roster—including such names as The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, TaRanda Greene, Charles Billingsley, and The Erwins—into the Syntax system, signaling a new season of strategic growth for the venerable label.

“Aligning the StowTown catalog with Syntax Creative allows us to continue our mission with even greater consistency—bringing the highest quality music to both the Church and the Christian music ecosystem,” explains StowTown Records Director of A&R Mary Alice Lovelace. “Syntax is a leader in the digital distribution space and a company of great integrity, so we look forward to partnering with them in this new endeavor.”

“While this is an exciting new partnership for Syntax Creative, it isn’t about the hype—it’s about getting it right,” says Syntax Creative CEO Timothy Trudeau. “This music already has reach. Now, with it all under one roof, we’ll be able to maximize every square inch of this catalog and bring it the dignity it deserves.”

Marking a historic milestone for StowTown’s seven-time GRAMMY® and nine-time Dove Award-winning ensemble The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, the distribution deal unifies the iconic group’s entire discography for the first time ever. Syntax Creative’s stewardship of this decades-spanning catalog stands to optimize The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir’s presence across digital streaming platforms, improving discoverability, and supporting continued audience engagement around the world.
StowTown Records President and CEO Landon Beene states, “The music of The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir has been a household name for decades and a gift to the Church. By bringing the entire catalog under one label and one distribution partner, we can preserve this legacy, ensuring it can be accessed and enjoyed for generations to come. We’re honored to do this alongside Syntax Creative, whose shared vision makes this next chapter possible.”
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