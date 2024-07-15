StowTown Records Announces Debut Recording, Where You Are, From Peach Goldman

Nashville, TN – Exciting new music comes in hot this summer from StowTown Records with the release of the debut recording from dynamic vocal team, Peach Goldman. Since bursting on the Christian music scene in early 2024, Peach Goldman has quickly gained the attention of fans and industry tastemakers alike. Destined for success, Peach Goldman is the culmination of three longtime friends who share a common love of music and a deep desire to present the message of the Gospel with excellence.

Comprised of husband/wife duo Troy and Katy Peach, along with their dear friend Andrew Goldman, the trio collectively possesses decades of musical experience, touring with such popular groups as The Perrys, The Nelons, The Mike Speck Trio, The Wilburns and The Steeles. Possessing such a rich history in the gospel music arena, it’s no surprise that the trio has already found their place in the industry. Their first national radio single, “Grace Will Lead You Home,” became the highest charting debut song ever from a new artist. Additionally, their second single, “Storms I Never See,” which released in May, is already receiving rave reviews, charting on stations in over two dozen markets. “It’s absolutely amazing to see what God has already done through the ministry of Peach Goldman,” Stowtown Records President and CEO Landon Beene states. “We are also thrilled to be a part of this new ministry and excited about the great things the future holds for Troy, Katy and Andrew.”

Where You Are merges the creative gifts of Peach Goldman with multi-GMA Dove Award® winning and Grammy® nominated producer, Wayne Haun, and features songs by such prolific writers as Don West, Joel Lindsey, Twila LaBar, Cindi Ballard, Ray Davis and Sue C. Smith, just to name a few. Each arrangement possesses progressive, rich vocals, complemented by first-class orchestrations and instrumentation by many of the industry’s most gifted musicians, including Jason Webb, Gordon Mote, Kevin Williams, Jeremy Medkiff and Trey Ivey. The end result is a musical collection that even exceeded the expectations of their beloved producer himself. “I’ve known these three for years and have worked with them countless times in the studio,” Haun shares. “I knew they would sound great together, but working with them on this particular project far exceeded my expectations. Their blend is fresh, exciting and one that fans are going to love.”

From the worshipful “I Tremble” to the acoustical “For My Good” to the moving ballad “Grace Meets You Where You Are,” this collection of songs meets each listener exactly where they are. “Our goal was to deliver multiple messages for the seasons of life that each Christian goes through,” Troy Peach explains, “and we believe this recording does just that. God is good. He is faithful, and His grace knows no end. He meets us right where we are in our walk, and that’s good news!”

For Christian music lovers there’s more good news! Peach Goldman plans to deliver great music for many years to come. Where You Are is distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony and is available at digital and retail outlets worldwide. Listen to the full project here.

