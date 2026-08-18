STOWTOWN RECORDS ANNOUNCES DELUXE EDITION OF LEGACY FIVE’S LANDMARK 25 ALBUM

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records announces the release of Legacy Five’s 25: Deluxe Edition, available here. Originally released to celebrate the group’s 25-year legacy of sharing the Gospel in song, the expanded edition includes “What Kind of Man” from writing stalwarts Sue C. Smith, Kenna Turner West and Jason Cox and “He’s Been There,” a special song penned many years ago by Debbie Bennet with her late husband, Roger Bennett, a founding member of Legacy Five.

“I’m still amazed when I think about how far God has brought Legacy Five,” shares group co-founder Scott Fowler. “This deluxe edition gives us another opportunity to celebrate the Lord’s faithfulness and the many people who have been part of this journey. We’re grateful to share these meaningful songs and continue pointing people to the goodness of God.”

The original 25 album featured nine re-recorded Legacy Five classics and four new songs. The deluxe edition includes selections that further celebrate the group’s musical heritage, including the Bennett composition, which offers a meaningful connection to Roger’s enduring legacy with Legacy Five.

StowTown Records President and CEO Landon Beene says, “Legacy Five’s 25 project was a meaningful celebration of an incredible 25-year journey, and we are excited to build on that celebration with this deluxe edition. We are particularly honored to include a song connected to the heritage of the late Roger Bennett, whose influence remains an important part of Legacy Five’s story.”

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