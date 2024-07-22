StowTown Records Announces New Music From GMA Dove Award® Winning Soloist Doug Anderson

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records is having a sizzling summer season and is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new recording from popular singer/songwriter, Doug Anderson. Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow features a 12-song collection that highlights the exceptional vocal abilities which have made Anderson a fan-favorite for over two decades.

His introduction to audiences in 2002 came when Anderson joined the newly formed Signature Sound Quartet, led by multi-award winning tenor, Ernie Haase. As the energetic group quickly rose to the pinnacle of the gospel music scene, Anderson’s popularity ascended as well. His smooth, rich baritone voice and fun-loving personality quickly captured the hearts of fans worldwide as the group toured with legendary music mogul Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band.

In addition to maintaining a steady touring schedule with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, over the past few years Anderson has also thrilled audiences as a member of the popular trio, Cana’s Voice, formed with longtime friends and popular vocalists, TaRanda Greene and Jody McBrayer.

Anderson released his first solo recording in 2011. Dreamin’ Wide Awake became an instant hit with fans, who embraced the recording’s versatility, energy and thought-provoking lyrical content. It went on to win the 2012 GMA Dove Award® for Country Album of the Year. In 2014, his sophomore solo release, Drive, earned Anderson another GMA Dove Award® for Country Album of the Year. He went on to record a third solo project, The Only One, in 2016. One year later, Anderson delighted fans with the release of his Back Porch Christmas recording, which featured a collection of traditional favorites and original songs.

With this latest StowTown endeavor, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Anderson combines eight previously released cuts, with four brand-new tunes penned with fellow songwriters Jeff Bumgardner, Joel Lindsey, Kevin Winebarger and the recording’s producer, 14-time Grammy® nominee, Wayne Haun. The debut single, “Until It Was Me,” was sent to radio in early May and is receiving heavy airplay at radio stations nationwide. Early reports indicate this first release is sure to become another Top 40 hit for the decorated vocalist.

“Until It Was Me” is just one of several songs expected to be released to radio, according to StowTown Records President and CEO Landon Beene. “This recording contains so much great music,” Beene states. “’Keep On Shining’ is a fun, upbeat song of encouragement that is so needed in today’s climate. ‘Thank God For Tomorrow’ is a straight-up traditional cut with a powerful lyric that is so reminiscent of the classic country feel. Doug’s smooth, rich tones bring this song to life, and I think it’s going to be an instant hit.”

Just as Beene conveys excitement about the potential of the new songs featured on Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, Anderson is also expecting great things from the recording. One song he especially loves is a special cut written by longtime friend, Joel Lindsey. “One of my favorites is ‘What Held Me,'” Anderson shares. “Honestly, it’s my personal testimony. So many times we take our burdens to the Lord and never fully trust that He can handle them, so we pick them back up. But it’s only in true and total surrender we can be free. This is one of the most powerful songs I have heard in a long time. I know it will bring great encouragement to listeners.”

Appropriately titled, this project is a collection of past, present and future hits. From beginning to end, this recording conveys the powerful message of God’s goodness, mercy and grace that stands the test of time and is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow is distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony and is at digital and retail outlets worldwide. Stream the full project here.

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow Track List:

Keep On Shining

Sundays Are Made For These

Until It Was Me

Little White Church House

What Held Me

Love With Open Arms

Thank God For Tomorrow

The Only One

Jesus Is Holding My Hand

God Works

Drive

I’ll Take What’s Left

