STOWTOWN RECORDS ANNOUNCES NEW SOLO ALBUM FROM MICHAEL BOOTH

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records is pleased to announce the release of a new solo album, This Is Now, from celebrated gospel artist Michael Booth. Available here, the project marks another significant chapter in a career defined by musical excellence, heartfelt ministry and a passion for communicating the Gospel. After years of performing as a member of the acclaimed Booth Brothers and establishing himself as a solo artist, Booth says he has discovered a clearer sense of his individual voice and the musical and lyrical elements that best express who he is as an artist. “After doing the solo thing for a number of years, I think I’ve finally found my voice; what works and what is effective for me as an individual,” Booth says. “It took some time to figure that out, because it’s so different than the trio, but I’ve found the dynamics and lyrical content that I’m looking for.”

The album features songs that reflect Booth’s personal perspective and years of experience as a communicator and musician. Among the highlights are “Dream Small” and “That Was Then, This Is Now,” both written by acclaimed songwriter and artist Josh Wilson. “I could’ve done a whole tribute album to Josh Wilson,” Booth says. “He’s an incredible artist and writer. It’s like he gets in my head, pulls out my own thoughts, and turns them into songs. I really love these two songs in particular.”

Another standout is “If Not Today,” originally recorded by the Travelers Quartet. Booth rediscovered the song after his father reminded him of it before a tracking session. He reached out to Charlie Waller, who helped introduce the Booth family to the world, to obtain a copy of the song and bring it to life for a new generation. Booth produced the album with assistance from Steve Mauldin, and Darrell Toney helped bring his musical vision to life. “It was a fun experience for me to take control of the whole thing and do exactly what I wanted,” Booth says.

“Michael has spent decades developing his ability to connect with people through music and testimony, and this album captures that gift in a very personal way,” says Mary Alice Lovelace, Director of A&R for StowTown Records. “This Is Now showcases Michael’s distinctive voice and heart for ministry, and we’re honored to share it with listeners.”

Gospel music has been part of Booth’s life since childhood, and his journey to the stage began on drums. As a young adult, he began singing alongside his father, Ron Sr., and brother Ronnie, eventually discovering the joy and purpose of ministering through singing. As a member of the Booth Brothers, Michael has performed around the world and received numerous honors, including GRAMMY®️ nominations, GMA Dove Awards, Singing News Fan Awards and chart-topping songs. Today, his solo ministry continues that legacy while offering audiences a deeper look at the artist and communicator behind the music.

This Is Now is available worldwide from StowTown Records on digital and streaming platforms. For more information about Michael Booth, go to www.michaelboothonline.com.

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