NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Industry leader StowTown Records, one of Gospel music’s premiere labels for more than a decade, is celebrating two 2027 GRAMMY® Award nominations in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. Multi-faceted artist and comedian Tim Lovelace boasts the category’s only instrumental release, earning a nod for his 2026 album On A Different Note, while chart-topping family vocal group Sunday Drive takes home a Best Roots Gospel Album GRAMMY® nomination for their acclaimed 2026 StowTown sophomore set, Rise and Shine.

“Our StowTown Records team is elated to have two GRAMMY® nominations,” shares label president and CEO Landon Beene. “Congratulations to Tim Lovelace on this acknowledgement of his landmark piano project and also to Sunday Drive for their incredible album. We are proud to represent these phenomenal artists and grateful to the Recording Academy for these honors.”

Lovelace’s newly minted GRAMMY®-nominated On A Different Note, which he co-produced with Wayne Haun (Celine Dion, Joseph Habedank), showcases the singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and comedian’s signature piano stylings across a thoughtfully curated selection of American classics and beloved sacred favorites. In addition to such standards as “What a Wonderful World,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” the album features the standout “Celebration of America Medley.” The latter track—a tapestry of patriotic stalwarts including “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “America The Beautiful,” and “God Bless America,” among others—spotlights Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie McCoy on harmonica.

“I am astounded and honored by this GRAMMY® nomination for On A Different Note,” says Lovelace. “These songs have long been very personal to me as they express the joys of friendship; my love for our great nation; and most importantly, my gratefulness to God for His many blessings. A gigantic thank you to the team at StowTown Records for their hard work and heart, to the Recording Academy, and to everyone who still believes in the power of instrumental music.”

Celebrating their first-ever GRAMMY® nomination, hit-making trio Sunday Drive garners a nod for their StowTown Records sophomore release, Rise and Shine. Produced by Wayne Haun, the album reflects the group’s East Tennessee roots and familial harmonies with its blend of fresh originals and reimagined favorites. Highlights of Rise and Shine include the Andraé Crouch-penned classic “Through It All,” as well as the trio’s latest single, “Mountains Are Made to Climb,” which was written by Sunday Drive’s Jeff Treece along with Joel Lindsey and Donna King. Featuring a guest turn from powerhouse vocalist TaRanda Greene, “Mountains Are Made to Climb” is currently #3 on the Singing News Weekly Top 20 Chart.



“To receive our first GRAMMY® nomination is a dream come true for Sunday Drive,” states group member Dusty Treece. “Rise and Shine represents so much love, passion, and hard work. Thank you to the Recording Academy for this honor. Albums are a team effort, and we couldn’t have done it without our label, producer, publishers, and so many others. It’s truly a privilege to make music that points to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

The 69th Annual GRAMMY® Awards will be held Sunday, February 7, 2027, at 7:00 pm ET at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The show is set to air live on ABC and will be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

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