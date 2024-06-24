STOWTOWN RECORDS RELEASES LABEL DEBUT FROM POET VOICES

Nashville, TN – As the summer season gets into full swing, StowTown Records has announced the release of a brand-new recording from beloved quartet, Poet Voices. It Won’t Be Long marks the debut release from the group on the StowTown label and features the quartet at its finest.

Throughout the past three decades, Poet Voices, led by renowned singer/songwriter, Phil Cross, has thrilled audiences with hit after hit after hit. The group has earned Singing News Fan Awards, Gospel Music Association Dove Award© nominations and honors, as well as multiple number one songs. Over the years, the faces and names who collectively complete the Poet Voices lineup may have changed, but under the leadership of Cross, the group has consistently delivered songs of hope and encouragement, delighting music lovers from all walks of life. The current lineup includes Cross and longtime group member Donny Henderson, along with tenor Jeff Snyder and bass KC Armstrong. Always striving to obtain musical excellence, Cross has never wavered in his commitment to remain true to his traditional roots, never compromising the message of the Gospel.

Produced by celebrated industry veteran, Wayne Haun, pianist and arranger, Trey Ivey, and multi-talented Poet Voices group member, Donny Henderson, this latest recording effort carries on the rich tradition of Poet Voices’ musical excellence. The project includes several previously released Cross-penned hits with fresh arrangements, as well as some brand-new songs, including the title cut written by Cross and Henderson. This upbeat, toe-tapper is already enjoying airplay at radio stations nationwide and is receiving rave reviews as it grabs listeners with its catchy melody and encouraging message. Others that are sure to become fan-favorites include “Jesus Brought Me Out,” “I Remember Lost” and “The Last Amen.”

Phil shares his excitement about releasing new music on the StowTown label, “I am so thrilled and blessed about the new Poet Voices music. This is our first StowTown project, and it’s absolutely the recording I’ve always dreamed of for Poet Voices. Included are some new songs Donny Henderson and I have written that we can’t wait to share. The project also contains an inspiring new song written by Kirk Talley. Then, a big highlight for me is the awesome, new treatment the incredible producers did on a few Poet Voices songs from the past. I really don’t have the words to express my enthusiasm for this recording! We are certainly praying God encourages and touches hearts with this new music.”

Longtime Poet Voices fans will enjoy walking down memory lane with the remakes of classics like “Jesus Built A Bridge,” “One Holy Lamb” and “I Am Redeemed,” radio hits that helped Poet Voices become a household name. “These are such great songs that have stood the test of time,” states StowTown President and CEO Landon Beene. “It is wonderful to have the opportunity to bring back to life these timeless classics. No doubt, there are individuals who have never had the privilege to hear these songs, so we are excited to be able to present the message of these songs with fresh, reimagined arrangements and introduce the music of Phil Cross and Poet Voices to many new listeners.”

While some gospel music enthusiasts may not yet be familiar with the music of Poet Voices, as the brand-new release title conveys, It Won’t Be Long before they are introduced and become avid fans!

Distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony, It Won’t Be Long is available on all digital platforms worldwide. Stream the full project here.

Track List:

It Won’t Be Long

I Remember Lost

Jesus Built A Bridge

Jesus Brought Me Out

Hit The Altar

Grace & Glory

The Last Amen

One Holy Lamb

Doin’ What A Child Of The King Should Do

I Am Redeemed

