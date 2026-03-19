STOWTOWN RECORDS RELEASES RISE AND SHINE FROM SUNDAY DRIVE

Nashville, TN – StowTown Records is pleased to announce the latest full album release from multi–Dove Award nominated trio, Sunday Drive. Rise and Shine, available here, is the label’s sophomore project from the group. Made up of husband/wife, Jeff & Misty Treece, and brother, Dusty Treece, Sunday Drive continues its legacy of chart-topping radio success with a collection that blends fresh originals, reimagined favorites and a beloved modern church standard, offering something for gospel music fans of every generation.

Having garnered Top 40 songs with “Grace and Glory,” “There’s Always A Place At The Table,” “God Will Be God” and “Shine Down On Me,” the group has also earned multiple Vocal Group and Entertainer of the Year honors and remains a favorite in southern and country gospel circles. Additionally, they are a fan-favorite at Dollywood Theme Park, performing more than 40 dates annually at the renowned tourist destination.

Produced by multi-award-winning Wayne Haun, Rise and Shine reflects the trio’s Tennessee roots while showcasing an evolved sound and renewed perspective. Haun shares his enthusiasm for this project, “While each album is special to me, this one is a little extra special. Most people don’t know, but I grew up in the same town as this talented family. As a child and even into our teenage years, our paths crossed many times at concerts and church services. Jeff and I would dream of making music together, and now here we are on the other side of it all these years later. I’m glad the Lord gives us the desires of our hearts.” Himself a songwriter, Haun explained the impact the family’s matriarch has had on his life, “This album is also special to me because as a child one of my favorite songs was written by Violet Treece, who left us way too soon. She was a mentor and encourager to me and even prayed over me that God would use my gifts. I was beyond happy that “The Way, The Truth, The Life” was chosen from her song portfolio for this project. When I was a kid, they called it their “Taco Bell Song,” and now it has a Caribbean feel, but the timeless message is still the same.”

“Through It All,” a longtime favorite included on the new album, is a beloved anthem from the pen of legendary artist Andraé Crouch. Highlighting sweeping harmonies from Hillcrest Nashville with Misty Treece’s tender lead vocal, the song delivers a powerful reminder of God’s faithfulness. Also on the album is “Mountains Are Made to Climb,” written by Jeff Treece, Joel Lindsey and Donna King, and featuring TaRanda Greene, whose distinct vocal blends beautifully with the groups interwoven harmonies.

With Rise and Shine, Sunday Drive continues to inspire listeners with music rooted in harmony and unwavering faith. “We are so excited about our new album! We want it to feel like a burst of sunlight, full of joy & hope,” offers Dusty Treece. “We wanted every song to celebrate God’s faithfulness and His promise of brighter days ahead. We pray this project blesses you as much as it blessed us recording it.”

Distributed exclusively by Sony/Provident, Rise and Shine is available at digital streaming outlets worldwide.

https://www.sundaydrivemusic.com/

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