STOWTOWN WORSHIP LIVE FROM PRAISEFEST BRANSON, VOLUME 1 UNITES GENRES AND GENERATIONS JANUARY 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Capturing a fresh new spirit of worship that spans genres and unites generations, StowTown Worship Live From Praisefest Branson, Volume 1 arrives January 17. The impassioned collection features 11 timeless hymns and congregational favorites showcasing some of Christian music’s most esteemed worship leaders.

Recorded live at Branson, Missouri’s Praisefest—a beloved annual gathering drawing attendees from around the country—the project is imbued with joyful authenticity as Dove Award-winning powerhouse vocalist TaRanda Greene; Gospel icon Alvin Slaughter; Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter and worship leader Travis Cottrell; and multi-faceted vocalist and pastor Charles Billingsley join forces to steward the heartfelt worship set.

The Greene-led album opener, an infectious new arrangement of the ever-potent hymn “There Is Power In The Blood,” sets a jubilant tone for the recording. StowTown Worship Live From Praisefest Branson, Volume 1 is also highlighted by Billingsley’s moving rendition of the Bill & Gloria Gaither classic “Because He Lives”; a compelling, reverent take on “Blessed Assurance” from Slaughter; and Cottrell’s signature delivery of the modern worship favorite “Holy Is The Lord,” among numerous other selections.

“We hail from multiple genres and backgrounds and have all had incredible journeys as artists, but what a gift that Jesus brought us together for this,” shares TaRanda Greene. “A Kingdom picture is painted in this project. The things that label us like age, race and background—they don’t have a place here. Together, we are singing these gorgeous songs that celebrate Jesus.”

“There were some beautiful, atmosphere-changing moments in the presence of God and the Holy Spirit blessed us so much,” Greene adds of the recording. “One of those moments for me is ‘Blessed Assurance.’ When Alvin Slaughter, who is not only extraordinarily gifted as a musician but also an articulate communicator, begins leading this song, the room shifts. You can feel it when you listen to the recording, and that’s pretty special.”

“Giving new life to these songs brings generations together and we hope this collection will be a great tool for churches as well,” explains Landon Beene, president, StowTown Records/StowTown Worship. “With print music and soundtracks available for each song via PraiseCharts and MultiTracks, our goal is to create and develop resources for churches that have a broad generational reach. We want to include the whole family of God, embracing cultural and demographic differences in an effort to glorify Him and create an atmosphere of the Holy Spirit.”

