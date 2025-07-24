TARANDA GREENE’S SPARKLING SUMMER SINGLE ‘GOOD WORK’ REFLECTS JOURNEY OF HOPE AND HEALING

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—“Good Work,” the effervescent new single from Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter and worship leader TaRanda Greene, is now available from StowTown Records. Currently showcased on such leading playlists as Spotify’s All New Christian & Gospel, Apple Music’s New in Gospel, and GMA’s New Music Friday, the track was co-produced by Matt Summers and Wayne Haun, and penned by Donna King, Kevin Winebarger and Chris Binion.

Highlighting Greene’s vocal versatility—her jazz-infused delivery sparkling atop a throwback Motown groove—“Good Work” is a welcome invitation to embrace the promise of God’s faithfulness. Its message is not only personal for Greene, but more vital than ever in today’s tumultuous world.

“‘Good Work’ brings me great joy and reminds me to not discount the work God does in each of our lives on a daily basis,” she says. “From the small to the great things, His work and His love are all around. I hope ‘Good Work’ encourages you to find His handiwork in every area of your life today—and maybe gives you a little pep in your step as you listen.”

“A celebration of God’s goodness, ‘Good Work’ is a reminder that what He starts, He finishes,” shares co-producer Matt Summers. “I wanted the music to feel like hope and joy, so I leaned into that classic 1960s Motown sound—full of life, rhythm and soul—to carry the message of how amazing our God truly is.”

Adding to a diverse career discography hallmarked by songs of worship and encouragement, “Good Work” reflects God’s blessings in Greene’s life following tragic loss and struggle. Beginning her career with one of Gospel’s leading families, The Greenes, she married fellow group member Tony Greene and later donated a kidney to him as he battled chronic nephrotic syndrome. In 2010, a year after the transplant, he unexpectedly succumbed to complications from the illness.

A widowed mother of two daughters, Greene became severely depressed. Diagnosed with psychotic OCD and barely able to function for months, she reached a breaking point and pleaded with God for help. The Lord immediately brought the words of the timeless hymn “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” to her mind, and from that moment forward Greene began to reclaim her life, embracing His redemptive love and the total restoration of her health. Today, she is blessed to raise a blended family with husband Landon Beene, and as a sought-after soloist and worship leader in churches throughout North America, Greene’s music stands as a testament to the Lord’s faithfulness.

